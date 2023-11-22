Mayor Adams Attacks Biden’s “Unfair” Handling Of Illegal Immigrant Crisis As NYC Cuts NYPD Funding





New York City Mayor Eric Adams ripped into President Joe Biden over the influx of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States, calling it “unfair” to American taxpayers. Since the spring of 2022, approximately 140,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City, with many of them being released into the country’s interior by the Department of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden’s administration.

As the city grapples with the financial burden of caring for and housing these individuals, Adams has already announced a five percent across-the-board cut in New York City services. The cost of providing for border crossers and illegal aliens is expected to reach a staggering $12 billion by the end of the next year.

Speaking at a town hall event in Coney Island, Adams expressed his frustration with the impact of illegal immigration on everyday taxpayers. “I want to pass a budget that adds cops, I want to pass a budget that allows us to have more after-school programs, senior care, and infrastructure building, that’s the budget I want. And so when people look at what’s happening in this city, we all are angry,” Adams stated.

He continued, “And I tell people all the time when they stop me on the subway system, ‘Don’t yell at me, yell at DC, yell at DC.’ We deserve better as a city.”

In response to the financial challenges posed by illegal immigration, Adams announced further budget cuts on Tuesday, tasking city officials with identifying $2.1 billion in potential reductions. However, he emphasized his commitment to protecting essential services such as police, fire, and sanitation.

According to Adams, New York City is grappling with a staggering $7.1 billion budget shortfall attributed to the impact of illegal immigration over the past two years. He, along with other sanctuary city mayors, has appealed to the Biden administration for a $5 billion bailout, but as of now, the White House has not taken any such action.

