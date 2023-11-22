ATTEMPTED TERROR ATTACK: 2 Dead After Car Explodes On Rainbow Bridge In Niagara Falls





A car bombing on Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY, early Wednesday afternoon left at least two people inside the vehicle dead and has shut down all border crossings between the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, at least 1 Border Patrol agent was injured in the explosion, though his condition is not yet known.

Credible sources tell YWN that it appears the vehicle was heading in the direction of Canada when it turned around on the Rainbow Bridge and detonated. Additionally, authorities are reportedly searching for a potential second explosive device.

Officials told Fox News that the incident was an attempted terrorist attack and the vehicle was “packed with explosives,” though it is not yet clear which individuals or group was behind it, nor what ideology those responsible for it held.

This information is preliminary and will be updated as YWN learns of more details.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office released a brief statement saying that it is “investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls.”

“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the statement added.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the situation and is closely monitoring the situation.

“At my direction, New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York,” Hochul wrote on X. “I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”





(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)