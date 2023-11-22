Jewish Man Applies For “From The River To The Sea” Trademark





A trademark application for use of the phrase “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” has been filed with the US government, in a move that could potentially – though it is unlikely – make it legally impossible for anti-Israel individuals and groups to use it.

The application, filed late last week, was submitted by someone Joel Ackerman, a resident of New Jersey. It isn’t clear what affiliations he has, but he certainly has a Jewish name.

The move is but another brilliant example of the “Yiddishe Kop” working to hamper the plans of its antisemitic foes.

However, it’s worth noting that the application likely won’t even be looked at by trademark officials for months. Additionally, it is highly unlikely that it will be approved, and even if it is, it would only apply to hats and t-shirts.

Moreover, it appears that another individual or group filed a week prior for the very same trademark, so that would have priority over this one, which is going viral.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)