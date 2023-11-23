MANHATTAN: Ex-Obama Adviser Detained and Charged with Hate Crimes Following Altercation at Halal Cart





A former Obama administration adviser has been taken into police custody and is facing hate crime charges following an incident at a halal cart in Manhattan, which was captured on camera, according to law enforcement authorities.

Stuart Seldowitz, who resides near the halal cart, was recorded in several videos allegedly harassing the vendor about his Egyptian heritage and Islamic faith. Subsequently, Seldowitz was terminated from his position at the lobbying and communications firm Gotham Government Relations.

The NYPD initiated a hate crime investigation after the incident was captured on video. On Wednesday, Seldowitz was apprehended and is now facing charges, including one count of aggravated harassment based on race or religion and four counts of stalking as hate crimes. All these charges are classified as misdemeanors.

As he was escorted out of the 19th Precinct in handcuffs, Seldowitz declined to comment to reporters.

In contrast, Mohammed Hussein, aged 24, returned to his work at the cart on Wednesday after filing an aggravated harassment complaint with the police. Hussein had recorded at least one of the videos involving Seldowitz.

The cart, situated at the corner of Second Avenue and East 83rd Street, has reportedly experienced multiple unpleasant confrontations over the past two weeks amid tensions in the Middle East.

Islam Moustafa, co-owner of the halal cart, expressed his concerns, saying, “I don’t sleep well hearing those kinds of harsh comments regarding the Prophet Mohammed and asking the young kid if he raped his daughter and all that.”

Several videos circulating online depict Seldowitz engaging in conversations with the halal cart vendor at various times of the day and wearing different outfits. It remains unclear how many instances were recorded or the specific days on which the videos were filmed.

In a telephone interview with an ABC News producer, Seldowitz admitted to overreacting and expressed regret for his remarks. However, he maintained that there were no threats or acts of intimidation.

The workers at the halal cart are awaiting a face-to-face apology from Seldowitz if he genuinely wishes to make amends for his comments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)