HATE IN FLATBUSH: “Free Palestine” Hate Crimes Target THREE Orthodox Jews in Flatbush on Shabbos Afternoon [VIDEOS]





Three Orthodox Jews were the victims of hate crimes in separate incidents that occurred in the Flatbush neighborhood on Shabbos afternoon. The incidents took place at around 4:00PM on East 17th Street between Avenues J and Ave K, on East 18th Street between Avenues K and L, and a third incident on Avenue L and East 17th (near Edward R Murrow High School).

In the first incident, captured on an attached video, three suspects yelled “free Palestine” before physically assaulting the Jewish victim, marking it as a hate-driven attack.

The second incident occurred just minutes later, where another victim was assaulted without any verbal exchange.

The third incident occured near Edward R Murrow High School on Avenue L and East 17 Street. This victim was punched and kicked and verbally abused by “Free Palestine” terrorists.

Local authorities have taken these incidents seriously, with Flatbush Shomrim actively assisting the NYPD in collecting evidence. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has also launched an investigation into these troubling incidents, aiming to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)