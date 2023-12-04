TWO-TIER JUSTICE: Black Lives Matter Rioters Get $500 Fine For Burning Down Restaurant





If you were ever unsure whether there exists more than one justice system in the U.S., this story should resolve all doubt.

In a development related to the aftermath of the violent 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta, Georgia, during which a Wendy’s restaurant was set on fire, two out of the three suspects involved have opted to accept plea deals.

Chisom Kingston and Natalie White, who had been charged in setting the Wendy’s on fire, will receive sentences of five years probation, a $500 fine, and a requirement to complete 150 hours of community service. That’s it.

Meanwhile, Jan. 6 protesters are getting years in jail for doing things like knocking over a barrier.

The charges against the Atlanta suspects originated from the violent protest during the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of Rayshard Brooks in June 2020.

Brooks was fatally shot by the Atlanta Police Department in a police-involved shooting. The events leading up to the shooting involved Brooks allegedly assaulting Atlanta police officer David Brosnan and taking his taser.

During the confrontation, Brooks aimed the taser at Officer Brosnan, resulting in the fatal shooting by another officer, Garrett Rolfe. It was reported that Brooks’ punch had caused a concussion to Brosnan.

Subsequently, the Wendy’s restaurant was set on fire by protesters in response to Brooks’ death, leading to the establishment of an autonomous zone that was later dismantled by law enforcement. The incident marked the beginning of a series of violent demonstrations across the city.

John Wesley Wade, a third suspect who did not accept a plea deal, gained prominence as a Black Lives Matter activist in Atlanta and led multiple protests during the summer of 2020.

In October 2020, he was arrested on federal charges related to a series of violent demonstrations and subsequently sentenced to five years in federal prison in March 2022.

Wade was part of a group of rioters responsible for setting fire to Atlanta police vehicles and United States Postal Service properties while attempting to falsely implicate the pro-Trump Proud Boys for these actions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)