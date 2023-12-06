SICK: Republican Congressman Posts Antisemitic Meme Decrying US Support For Israel





Rep. Thomas Massie (R – KY) posted an antisemitic meme on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that pits “American Patriotism” against “Zionism.” The post has garnered significant and well-deserved negative attention and criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

In the meme, rapper Drake, labeled as “Congress These Days,” is shown rejecting “American Patriotism” while embracing “Zionism.” This portrayal by Massie, known for his anti-Israel stance, quickly ignited a firestorm of backlash online, drawing bipartisan criticism.

“Thomas Massie, a House Republican, is pitting American patriotism against Zionism. Most Americans are both pro-America and pro-Israel and see no contradiction between the two,” Rep. Ritchie Torres replied to the post.

“Will Thomas Massie be booted off committees or will he face censure the way that Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were for their comments about Israel? Or will it be different because Mike Johnson needs Massie’s vote?” asked MSNBC columnist Eric Michael Garcia.

You know who did like the post, though? Stew Peters, a far-right conspiracy theorist and anti-Semite. Peters, who has previously claimed that Israel “is running our country,” endorsed Massie’s meme. Peters has a long history of antisemitic remarks and is friends with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.

Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News, wrote, “Never go full antisemite.”

Halie Sofier, the head of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, commented, “Last week, Republican @RepThomasMassie was the only member of Congress to vote against a resolution recognizing Israel’s right to exist & condemning Hamas. This week, he’s invoking antisemitic tropes (& Drake) to claim Congress is blinded by support of Israel. Shame on him.”

And White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend said, “All Americans – including House GOP leadership – should condemn this virulent Antisemitism from a sitting member of Congress.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)