DANGEROUS HATE: Man Fires Gun, Shouts “Free Palestine” Outside Albany Synagogue





A deranged antisemite unleashed chaos outside an Albany synagogue, firing a shotgun and shouting “Free Palestine” as preparations for Chanukah were underway inside.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Mufid Al Khader, carried out his act of hate and terror outside Temple Israel in Albany at around 2 PM Thursday.

During the incident, a brave bystander confronted the assailant after he fired two rounds and vociferated anti-Israeli sentiments.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins explained, “The suspect was confronted by another subject in a lot nearby. The suspect essentially made some statement to this person who was in a vehicle to the effect of he feels that he’s being victimized.” The individual was subsequently taken into custody, and he is currently being interviewed by detectives, along with personnel from the FBI.

State troopers and the New York National Guard were swiftly mobilized into action, heightening security measures across the region.

Governor Kathy Hochul wasted no time in responding to the incident, declaring, “I am immediately directing New York State Police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and increase the existing patrols of at-risk sites we had planned for the Chanuka holiday. This builds on the significant efforts we have taken to protect religious communities in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. Make no mistake: The safety of Jewish New Yorkers is non-negotiable.”

This disturbing event is the latest in a string of troubling antisemitic incidents in the state since the October 7th attack by Hamas.

In response to the incident, Mayor Eric Adams expressed his concerns, stating, “As our Jewish neighbors begin to celebrate Hanukkah this evening, the New York City Police Department was already and remains on heightened alert to ensure the safety of New Yorkers. With the start of the holiday, the NYPD is implementing pre-planned measures for elevated security around public Menorah displays and at all lighting events. Everyone in our city has a right to practice their faith in peace, and we will ensure that right is protected.”

