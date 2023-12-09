TRI-STATE WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Prompt Flood Watch





The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Tri-State area from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for 2 to 3 inches of rain. A High Wind Watch is also in effect for Brooklyn and Queens from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

A strong frontal system will impact the area Sunday morning into Monday, with the window of greatest potential impact expected from Sunday evening to early Monday morning. Heavy rain may lead to flood conditions, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Isolated instances of flash flooding cannot be ruled out, resulting in the potential for traffic disruption and delays. Major flooding is not expected.

Winds will be breezy during the day Sunday and ramp up in the evening with peak gusts of up to 60 mph possible through early Monday morning. Downed trees and power lines could produce widespread power outages, particularly along the coast.

Minor coastal flooding will also be possible during the Monday morning high tide, with the potential for above-ground inundation of up to 1 feet along vulnerable shorelines.

4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday: This is when the worst of the weather will occur with heavy rain and strong winds, especially after sunset. A few embedded thunderstorms are even possible. Inland flooding is possible, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Wind gusts will peak at 40 to 45 mph, with 50+ mph gusts possible at the coast. For that reason, a High Wind Watch is in effect for Long Island. Temperatures sharply fall into the 30s and 40s with the passage of the front early Monday morning.

Rest of Monday: Though the heaviest rain will be over in most areas, some lingering heavy bands are possible on eastern Long Island. Then, as colder air filters in, our northwestern suburbs could see a round of snow from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. as colder air filters in. Accumulations will generally be in the coating to 2″ range. Final rain totals will average from 2″ to 3″, with some pockets of higher totals. Otherwise, strong winds will continue all day, gusting between 25 and 40 mph. Highs will be much colder, in the low to mid 40s.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)