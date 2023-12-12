Nafshi Event Draws 2,000 Attendees for a Night of Niggunim and Inspiration [PHOTOS]





Brooklyn, NY – Over 2,000 people gathered at Kings Theatre for the inaugural ‘Nafshi’ event, a night dedicated to the legacy of the Baal HaTanya through Niggunim and inspiration. This event, produced by Avram Zamist and organized by Colel Chabad, provided an extraordinary blend of traditional melodies and contemporary spiritual engagement.

As attendees entered the iconic venue, there was a palpable sense of excitement for the unique program that lay ahead. Avraham Fried, Eitan Katz, Beri Weber, and Alex Clere, the evening’s featured performers, led the audience in a series of Niggunim composed by the Baal HaTanya. Each artist added their own touch to these timeless melodies, bridging past and present.

The night included moments of inspiration from Rabbis Eli Mansour, Judah Mischel, Shais Taub, and Moshe Weinberger. Their insights offered deeper understanding and context, enhancing the spiritual significance of the Niggunim and the teachings of Chasidus.

An important aspect of ‘Nafshi’ was its commitment to tzedakah. Proceeds from the event are supporting Colel Chabad’s work with displaced families in Israel, aligning the upliftment of the evening with acts of kindness and charity.

As the event concluded, it was evident that ‘Nafshi’, had achieved something remarkable. More than just a concert, it was a Farbrengen – a gathering that successfully blended Jewish music and Chasidus in a modern setting, setting a new standard for Jewish events.

Anticipation is already growing for future ‘Nafshi’ events, as organizers and attendees look forward to replicating the success of this memorable gathering.

