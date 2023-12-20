BORO PARK: Boro President Advocates For Street to Be Named In Memory Of Legendary Askan Reb Yanky Meyer Z”L





Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso today penned a letter to Community Board 12 advocating for a street in Borough Park to be co-named in honor of Rabbi Yanky (Jack) Meyer Z”L. Rabbi Meyer, who passed away September 2022, is remembered for his long legacy of service to Brooklyn, including his founding role in Misaskim and time spent caring for neighbors as a member of the Boro Park Hatzolah.

“Rabbi Meyer was a leader whose dedication to faith and service can be seen all over Brooklyn and this city. In recognition of his profound impact, it would be fitting for a Borough Park street to bear his name, so that Brooklynites and visitors from all over can be inspired by his devotion and selflessness,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

“A dedicated and selfless leader, Rabbi Jack (Yanky) Meyer was beloved by many in Brooklyn. His legacy of service to our communities, particularly Borough Park, is worthy of every honor, and I commend Borough President Reynoso for seeking to honor Rabbi Meyer with a street co-naming,” said Rabbi Bernard Freilich. “This memorial will inspire new generations of Brooklynites to follow in Rabbi Meyer’s footsteps and never take for granted the everlasting impact a person can achieve in just one lifetime.”

“Rabbi Jack (Yanky) Meyer, may his memory be a blessing, was an exceptional human being who devoted his life to helping others, especially during times of greatest grief,” said Avi Greenstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Boro Park Jewish Community Council. “He selflessly attended to the needs of anyone and everyone in the community and led a lifetime of chesed and devotion to others. Naming a street in Rabbi Meyer’s memory is one way that we can continue his legacy of selfless kindness for anyone in need. We extend our gratitude to Borough President Reynoso for his efforts in seeking to commemorate Rabbi Meyer in this most worthy way.”

