TWISTED: Jewish Man Under Investigation After Defending Himself During Antisemitic Assault





A Jewish tourist from Mexico who was subjected to an antisemitic attack in Munich, Germany, is now under investigation for assault following an incident where two of his attackers sustained minor injuries. The 30-year-old, who has not been identified, expressed his shock at being under investigation

“What else should I have done?” he said to broadcaster BR24.

The incident occurred last Thursday night as the man, wearing a kippah, was leaving a local bar and speaking to a Jewish friend over a video call. He recounted that six men confronted him after noticing his kippah. “At first I didn’t really notice them; I was still talking,” he said. The group then blocked his path, questioning where he is from and about being Jewish.

“The next thing I know is that they beat me up on the sidewalk, [punching me] in the face and ribs,” the tourist said. He tried to escape but was left with visible injuries. A passerby intervened and called emergency services, leading to his hospitalization for treatment.

Munich police identified the attackers as being of German, Syrian, Eritrean, and Yemeni origin. Munich Chief Prosecutor Sebastian Murer, speaking to BR24, indicated that the attack’s motives appeared to be antisemitic, particularly noting public support for Hamas terror within the context of the incident. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

Dominik Krause, Munich’s mayor from the Green Party, expressed deep concern about both the attack and the recent rise in antisemitism. “I think it is right that Bavaria’s antisemitism officer has now taken over the investigation in the event of an attack on the tourist, and we as the state capital of Munich will definitely continue to do everything to ensure that Jews can move freely and safely in Munich,” Krause said.

Despite the ordeal, the Jewish tourist emphasized his right to express his identity. “I won’t hide who I am,” he declared. “If a Muslim woman can wear a headscarf, then a Jewish man can wear a kippah. This is Germany, and Germany should be safe for everyone.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)