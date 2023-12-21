GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Says It Has Killed 4 Of 7 Hamas Brigade Commanders





Lieutenant General Avichay Adraee, the IDF Arabic Language Spokesman, revealed on Thursday that four out of seven senior commanders of Hamas brigades have been successfully eliminated by the IDF.

Currently, within the Gaza Brigade’s command structure, three senior commanders are still active: the brigade commander and two battalion commanders, E’z a-Din Hadad, A’mad Aslim, and Jabar Hasan A’ziz.

Evidence gathered during a raid on the home of a senior commander of the brigade indicated a close connection between the eliminated Shati Battalion commander and the brigade commander. Lt. Gen. Adraee issued a warning, saying: “If the remaining leaders don’t surrender and put down their weapons, we will work to organize an additional meeting in which they will meet each other.”

The IDF also announced a recent operation by the 99th Division in the southern area of Gaza City, which included expanding IDF activities into the central region of the Gaza Strip. This operation resulted in the elimination of hundreds of terrorists. Notably, weapons were discovered concealed in children’s dolls in the Bakshi area.

The soldiers of the 179th and 646th Brigades successfully engaged terrorists, locating and confiscating numerous weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives. Additionally, they discovered motorcycles and destroyed several tunnel shafts, some of which had extensive water and electricity infrastructure installations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)