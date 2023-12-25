IDF Finds Vehicle Of Israeli Hostage At Gaza Hospital





The IDF on Tuesday revealed a discovery at the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza – a white Toyota pickup truck with weapons, similar to those used by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

They also found a Toyota Corolla with Israeli license plates that belonged to the family of Samar Talalka, an Israeli hostage who was mistakenly killed by IDF troops. Inside the car, there were blood stains belonging to another hostage and parts of an RPG launcher.

The IDF accuses Hamas of utilizing medical centers in Gaza, including the Indonesian Hospital, as bases for their operations.

A Hamas tunnel network was recently uncovered and destroyed in the Jabaliya area, with branches extending beneath the medical center. The IDF claims to have identified armed members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces inside the hospital, alleging it was being used as a staging ground during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)