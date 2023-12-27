HATE IN THE UK: Orthodox Jews Punched In Face, Have Hats Thrown Off [VIDEO]





Police and Shomrim are investigating a series of attacks against Orthodox Jews in Stamford Hill late last week, in which victims had their hats thrown off, and in some cases were punched in the face.

Footage obtained by Stamford Hill Shomrim shows a suspect riding a bike past Orthodox Jews when he reaches out and flings their hats off their heads.

The incident occurred outside the Satmar Shul on Cazenove Road, and Shomrim is requesting additional victims to come forward.

