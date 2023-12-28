ANTISEMITES HATE LAWLER: Congressman’s Office Defaced With Anti-Israel, Anti-Lawler Stickers





The front entrance of Rep. Mike Lawler’s district office building in Pearl River, NY, was found defaced on Thursday morning with messages attacking him for his unabashed pro-Israel stance as the IDF fights to eradicate Hamas from the Gaza Strip, the Monsey Scoop reported.

In a post on X responding, Lawler wrote that he will not back down in the face of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hate.

“I will not be intimidated and I will not waver from supporting our greatest ally as they fight to stop Hamas’ terror once and for all and rescue their people,” Lawler wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)