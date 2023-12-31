CLASSIC ANTISEMITE? Tucker Carlson Accuses Ben Shapiro Of Not Caring About US By Supporting Israel





In an appearance on a new episode of the ‘Breaking Points’ podcast, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked Orthodox Jewish conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for his support of Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas, following Shapiro’s criticism of him for his stance on the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

The conversation, steered by host Saagar Enjeti, delved into the right-wing’s involvement in international conflicts, particularly in Israel and Ukraine. Enjeti asked Carlson, “Why is it that so many of these people don’t seem to have the same level of care for actual American citizens?”

Carlson, after discussing the Ukraine-Russia war, shifted to the situation in Israel. He expressed his personal connection to both Israel and the Arab world, stating, “In the case of Israel and the Arab world, I’ve spent a fair amount of time in both and I like both. And I felt terrible for the people who were killed on October 7, I still do. So I had no weird motive, I was just thinking about it from an American perspective: Is this good for us or is it not?”

“I said first of all, if the people who live in Gaza who are being moved out are so evil and dangerous that they can’t live in the region, why would you want them to move into my country?” Carlson continued. “I mean those, what are you saying? They can’t live there because it’s too scary to live next to them but they can live next to me? So at that point, I felt very hostile about that because it showed such contempt for me and my family and my neighbors and my country — it is my country — that’s how I feel about it anyway. It’s all of our country. And so I was like disgusted by that and I said so and I don’t know why that’s weird. Why wouldn’t I be offended by that?

“And then it was immediately I’m a hater, a bigot, or something like that. None of that registered with me because, first of all, I’ve been attacked for so long. But attacks that aren’t true. You know if somebody said ‘Wow, you’ve gained some weight this summer’ I’d be like ‘Oh!’ It would hurt my feelings because it’s true! But if someone’s like ‘You’re a hater’ or ‘You hate,’ that’s not true so I don’t really care.

“But I did think it showed like the level of not just corruption, which I knew, but of like emotional instability and crazy. I mean, there are people — and I stopped reading any of it — but there are people on the “right” who have spent the last two months every single day focused on a conflict in a foreign country as our own country becomes dangerously unstable, on the brink of financial collapse, with tens of millions of people who shouldn’t be here in the country, we don’t know their identities or the purpose of their being here.

“Like, stuff that could destroy the country for real and make it impossible for my kids to live here. They’ve said nothing about that, and they’re focused with laser intensity on foreign conflicts that I’m like, at some point I’ve got four kids. If I’m so caught up in the problems of my neighbor’s children and completely ignoring my own children as they get addicted to drugs and kill themselves, you know, I’m not against helping my neighbors’ kids, but clearly I don’t love my kids. I mean, that’s you know, that’s the only logical conclusion. And they don’t care about the country at all. And that’s, you know, that’s kind of their prerogative. But I do. Because I have no choice, because I’m from here, my family’s been here hundreds of years, I plan to stay here.

“I’m shocked by how little they care about the country and including the person you mentioned [Shapiro]. And I can’t imagine how someone like that could get an audience of people who claim to care about America, because he doesn’t, obviously.”

Shapiro has been vocal in his disapproval of Carlson’s viewpoints, especially after Carlson appeared to downplay the significance of the attack on Israel. Shapiro labeled Carlson’s comparison of the attack to drug overdose deaths in the U.S. as “idiocy” and “moral stupidity.” Additionally, Shapiro has accused Carlson of being “disingenuous” in his claims that Israel supporters are advocating for a U.S.-led war against Iran.

