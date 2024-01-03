IDF Publishes Footage Of Drone Strikes Coordinated With Ground Forces In Gaza [VIDEO]





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released new footage showcasing the role of Israeli Air Force drones in providing close air support to ground troops engaged in operations within the Gaza Strip. The released clips vividly capture drone strikes targeting Hamas operatives as they launch RPGs and missiles against Israeli forces, in addition to their involvement in detonating explosive devices.

The IDF has emphasized the sophisticated coordination that underpins these operations. Drone operators are in continuous radio communication with both ground forces and the IAF’s command and control centers. This synergy ensures precise guidance of the drones to their intended targets and timely alerts regarding unfolding events on the ground.

Further highlighting the drones’ multifaceted capabilities, the IDF notes that these unmanned aerial vehicles are not only instrumental in conducting strikes against Hamas targets but also play a crucial role in intelligence gathering within Gaza.

This disclosure by the IDF comes against a backdrop of unsubstantiated allegations from certain far-right legislators, who have claimed that ground forces are not receiving adequate air support in their ongoing operations in Gaza.

