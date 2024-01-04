Florida Surgeon General Issues Warning To Stop Using mRNA Covid Vaccines





Florida’s State Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has issued a controversial call to healthcare providers, urging them to cease the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

“I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have always played it fast and loose with COVID-19 vaccine safety, but their failure to test for DNA integration with the human genome — as their own guidelines dictate — when the vaccines are known to be contaminated with foreign DNA is intolerable.”

He specifically questioned the assessment procedures of mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, suggesting they might not have been adequately evaluated for “nucleic acid contaminants” that could potentially cause cancer. This claim disputes the FDA’s stance that such a risk is “implausible.”

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, countered Ladapo’s assertions. In a written response, Marks stated, “We would like to make clear that based on a thorough assessment of the entire manufacturing process, FDA is confident in the quality, safety, and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.” He emphasized the implausibility of residual small DNA fragments altering human DNA to cause cancer, noting that no safety concerns related to residual DNA have been identified in over a billion doses of mRNA vaccines administered.

However, Ladapo remains unconvinced, asserting that the FDA’s response failed to provide adequate data or evidence that necessary DNA integration assessments have been performed. “DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome,” he continued, stressing the importance of such assessments.

Pfizer, in a statement to Fox News Digital, defended the safety and efficacy of its mRNA vaccine, citing global regulatory authorizations based on extensive scientific data. “These authorizations are based on robust and independent evaluation of the scientific data on quality, safety, and efficacy, including our landmark phase 3 clinical trial. Data from real-world studies complement the clinical trial data and provide additional evidence that the vaccine provides effective protection against severe disease,” Pfizer stated.

Ladapo’s stance is not new, as he has previously been at odds with the FDA and CDC. Earlier, in March, both health agencies accused him of misleading the public about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, focusing on rare adverse events while downplaying the overall benefits of vaccination.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)