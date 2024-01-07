U.S. Faces Winter COVID-19 Surge as New Variant JN.1 Rapidly Spreads





The United States is experiencing a notable rise in COVID-19 cases, marking a recurring trend of the virus intensifying around holiday seasons. This uptick comes as Americans have recently resumed school and work activities, raising concerns among doctors and public health officials about increased transmission.

Wastewater surveillance, a key indicator of community viral activity, suggests that infection rates may be as high as they were during last winter’s peak. In response, numerous health facilities have reinstated mask mandates. The newly dominant variant, JN.1, is proving particularly effective at infecting individuals regardless of vaccination status or previous infection.

Social media platforms are witnessing a resurgence of posts featuring positive coronavirus tests. However, hospitalization rates are currently lower than last year. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 29,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week leading up to Christmas, compared to 39,000 in the same period the previous year. Since Thanksgiving, the CDC has reported an average of 1,400 deaths weekly, a significant decrease from the fatalities recorded at the same point last year.

Despite these lower figures, COVID-19 continues to be one of the leading causes of death and the primary reason for respiratory virus-related hospitalizations, exacerbating the pressure on hospitals already grappling with increasing cases of flu and RSV.

The CDC says that despite annual surges, COVID-19 is not yet classified as a seasonal disease like influenza. Its fluctuations throughout the year, including typical winter waves, may be influenced by various factors, including holiday travel, colder weather driving people indoors, and the virus’s ongoing evolution. The JN.1 variant, currently the most prevalent in the U.S., has significantly more mutations than earlier strains, potentially explaining the increased infections among those who had previously avoided the virus.

