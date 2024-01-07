TIT-FOR-TAT: Florida Considering Throwing Joe Biden Off 2024 Ballot, DeSantis Says





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says that his state is contemplating the possibility of excluding President Joe Biden from its primary ballot, following actions taken in Maine and Colorado to kick former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.

“To have one election official decide that somebody is guilty of, quote, ‘insurrection,’ when there has not been a criminal conviction of anybody, much less the candidate himself, that opens up Pandora’s box,” DeSantis said. The Governor mentioned he was evaluating the feasibility of removing Biden from the ballot in response to the migration crisis, questioning, “Could we make a credible case that Biden [should be removed] because of the invasion of 8 million [migrants]?”

While DeSantis said he’s opposed to “tit-for-tat” political actions, he emphasized the need for reciprocity in political battles. “Whatever the rules are applied to us, we’re going to fight back and apply the rules the other way,” he remarked. He also predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court would intervene in such matters.

Despite taking a stand in defense of Trump, DeSantis also warned Republican voters about the potential implications of Trump’s candidacy in 2024. “I know it’s a big issue that the media likes to talk about; the Left likes to talk about it: [If] Trump’s the candidate, 2024 is going to focus on his legal issues, criminal trials, Jan. 6, and really all these things from the past, and that’s going to subsume everything,” he said.

He further added that focusing on Trump’s past controversies could hamper the Republican Party’s ability to present a compelling message and achieve electoral success. “That is not the way Republicans drive a good message to be able to get a majority of the Electoral College, win the Congress, and then win the Senate,” DeSantis noted.

The governor also recounted a personal experience of being targeted by Trump’s allies, who filed an ethics complaint against him with the Florida Election Commission and sought his removal from office. He emphasized that Trump would likely celebrate if any of his political rivals were removed from the ballot, highlighting the former president’s willingness to engage in such tactics.

“They actually asked to have me removed from office as governor,” he said. “So, if any of his competitors had been taken off the ballot, Trump would be spiking the football; let’s just be clear about this.”

