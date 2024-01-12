INSANITY: Police Warn “Not To Violate Privacy” Of Package Thieves By Posting Videos





In a surprising development in the ongoing issue of porch piracy in Montreal West, local police have advised against sharing videos of thieves online, citing concerns over defamation. This guidance from Quebec’s provincial police force, The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emphasizes the protection of the alleged perpetrator’s privacy, sparking disbelief and ridicule among local residents and online commentators.

SQ communications officer Lt. Benoit Richard, in a statement to CTV News Montreal, explained, “You cannot post the images yourself because you have to remember, in Canada, we have a presumption of innocence and posting that picture could be a violation of private life.” This notion of defamation, legally defined as damaging someone’s reputation through slander or libel, has led many to view the police’s caution as overly protective of criminals at the expense of victims’ rights.

This stance by the police has triggered a host of reactions online, with one user mockingly commenting, “You ALL know every court in Canada would LOVE to rule that thieves have a reasonable right to privacy while stealing.”

Montreal West councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather acknowledged the regularity of porch thefts, noting, “It’s something we deal with on a daily basis.” The irony is palpable as residents grapple with the legal implications of using security cameras, intended for deterring theft, in a way that could potentially result in legal issues.

Online discussions have extended beyond the SQ’s statement, with one user pointing out the broader legal landscape in Canada, referencing a B.C. Supreme Court ruling on drug use in playgrounds. “Congratulations LiberalNDP, we have reached that point where criminals have more rights than law-abiding citizens,” the user remarked.

The frustration is evident among those who view the police’s warning as an impediment to effectively addressing crime. The sentiment that criminals’ rights are being prioritized over victims’ is a common theme in the online discourse, with over 700 replies to a related post by Canada Proud.

One user highlighted the misconception about defamation, stating, “Defamation involves making false statements that harms someone’s reputation. Posting a video of someone stealing a package is not defamation (laughing emoji).” This conversation comes at a time when porch thefts are increasing, with a FedEx survey showing that 28% of Canadians have experienced package theft, and 70% of online shoppers are concerned about it.

FedEx suggests tracking shipments and monitoring delivery notifications as preventive measures, with 61% of shoppers reportedly doing so. However, Small-Pennefather pointed out that thieves are becoming more sophisticated, often following delivery vehicles to target parcels.

She recommends requiring signatures for parcel delivery or picking up packages from carriers as additional precautions. Lt. Benoit Richard urges citizens to report thefts to the police, assuring that they will investigate and pursue justice. “If you get some proof that somebody might have stolen something, call the police, give that proof to the police. We’ll do the investigation, bring that person to justice and file some charges,” he stated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)