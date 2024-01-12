TOTAL JOKE: NYC Subway Fare Beaters Easily Bypassing MTA’s Expensive New Gates





Despite the introduction of expensive new gates designed to curb fare evasion, New York City subway riders are still finding ways to bypass payment. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has been implementing these wide-aisle fare gates equipped with high-tech sensors at select transit hubs, but to limited effect.

Reports from WNBC-TV indicate that fare evaders are exploiting a loophole in the system by “piggybacking,” squeezing in behind a paying rider to pass through the gates without a fare. Additionally, a method exposed on TikTok and later verified by New York Post reporters, involves leaning over the gate to block the exit sensor with a hand, tricking the gate into opening without a fare being paid. Reporters found that this technique leaves the gates open for about five seconds, long enough for multiple individuals to pass through.

The installation of these new gates has cost approximately $700,000, yet fare evasion continues to be a significant financial burden for the MTA. In 2022, fare evaders were estimated to have cost the MTA $690 million, up from from $500 million the previous year, as per WNBC’s reporting based on findings from a special panel.

