IN THE PITS: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Is Now The Lowest Of Any President In Past 15 Years





A new ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals that President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has plummeted to the lowest level for any chief executive in the past 15 years. Currently standing at 33%, Biden’s approval rating is the lowest since the tenure of then-President George W. Bush during 2006-2008.

Biden’s dip in approval and high disapproval (58%) could potentially bolster the House GOP’s ongoing investigation into Biden’s alleged influence peddling and talks of possible impeachment.

The poll also delved into election dynamics, revealing that 72% of Republicans support former President Donald Trump as their nominee for the upcoming elections. In contrast, only 57% of Democrats expressed satisfaction with Biden as their party’s nominee.

It also found that Biden’s job approval rating among Blacks has fallen 21 points below the average, a steeper decline than among Hispanic and white demographics. The shift in support is particularly stark among younger Black voters, with only 32% of Blacks under 50 approving of Biden, compared to 65% approval among Blacks aged 50 and over.

The poll further assessed perceptions of the candidates’ mental and physical fitness for the presidency, with 47% endorsing Trump, aged 77, and 28% backing Biden, aged 81. In terms of physical fitness, Trump secured 57% support, whereas Biden garnered 28%.

With the economy being a crucial factor for voters in presidential elections, Biden’s performance in this area is seen as lackluster. The poll indicates that 56% disapprove of his handling of the economy, with only 31% in approval. Moreover, a significant 71% of respondents view the economy as being in bad shape, while just 24% believe it is good.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)