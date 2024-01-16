DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Young Lakewood Couple R”L Killed In Horrific Crash





Sadness spread through the Lakewood and Los Angeles Jewish communities on Tuesday morning, as word spread of the shocking Petira of a young couple from Lakewood.

Eli and Raizy NeyDavoud z”l, were traveling on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 102 on Monday night as they headed to a wedding, when their vehicle was involved in a terrible crash, tragically killing both of them. They were both approximately 30 years old. It appears their vehicle collided with a snowplow that had stopped on the GSP.

Compounding the tragedy, Raizy a”h was in her ninth month of pregnancy with the couple’s first child.

Eli z”l was a native of Los Angeles – one of eight children. His mother was at the wedding Eli and his wife were heading to; his father immediately left to Lakewood from Los Angeles when informed of the terrible news.

Raizy a”h was from Lakewood – a daughter of R’ Dovi and Mrs. Sarah Rothenberg.

The couple’s heartbroken siblings are: Yossie Rothenberg, Yitzchok Rothenberg, Nochum Rothenberg, Kuppy Rothenberg, Pinchos Rothenberg, Shneur Rothenberg, Esti Eidelman, Slavie Goldberger, Zissi Tyberg, and Chana Aidel Berkowitz.

Levaya details will be published when available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.