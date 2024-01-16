WATCH: Captured Islamic Jihad Terrorist Tells Shin Bet About His Trainings In Iran





In a revealing interrogation report published by the Shin Bet security agency, Basel Mahadi, a platoon commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has disclosed details of his military training in Iran. Mahadi, apprehended in Gaza on December 20, recounted his journey from Gaza to Iran, where he underwent specialized training alongside other terrorists from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

According to Mahadi, the decision to send him to Iran was made by his superior who promised him enhanced skills and a higher salary upon his return. He detailed his travel route, starting from the Gaza Strip, moving through Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and finally arriving in Iran. The training in Iran, which lasted for 15 days, encompassed physical fitness and proficiency in various weapons.

Mahadi specifically mentioned a comprehensive training schedule with Kalashnikov rifles, progressing from shooting at distances of 100 meters to 150 meters, followed by specialized training with the Dragunov sniper rifle for distances up to 300 meters. In addition, he revealed that other Islamic Jihad members in Iran received training in rocket warfare, highlighting the extent and variety of the military instruction provided by the Iranians.

