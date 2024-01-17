WATCH: Ben Shapiro Gushes Over Donald: “We’re All Living In The Trump Show”





Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro couldn’t contain his enthusiasm on a recent podcast episode as he praised former President Donald Trump’s triumphant win in Iowa, going so far as far as to label Trump’s return to the political scene as “the most amazing political comeback” since the era of Richard Nixon.

“We’re all living in The Trump Show. Since 2015, it’s now 2024,” Shapiro enthusiastically declared. He continued to expand on this metaphor, describing Trump’s political journey as if it were a long-running TV series. “Season 9 of Trump got greenlit, it got greenlit like during Season 6. So, the fact that Donald Trump has stuck around so long, it is an amazing durable story. I mean, it’s the most amazing political comeback, in a sense, since Richard Nixon.”

Shapiro then delved into the historical parallel, drawing comparisons between Trump’s resurgence and Richard Nixon’s own political trajectory. “Richard Nixon ran as vice president with Dwight Eisenhower. And then in 1960, he lost very narrowly to JFK. And then he went out into the wilderness, and then he came back in 1968, he won a sweeping victory against Hubert Humphrey… This is that.”

“The fact that Trump won in 2016, lost fairly narrowly in the electoral college in 2020, then has stuck around and come back and stuck around — he never really went away — in 2024 is, just on any level, is an amazing story. And the American people love an amazing story. And they kinda want to see the end of this movie — they want to see the end, what is the end of the Trump movie? How does season 9 of Trump end? That is, I think, what’s in a lot of Americans’ minds. Right, left, and center. And the story is a lot less interesting when Trump isn’t a part of it.”

Concluding his segment, Shapiro confidently predicted, “The ‘coming home effect’ of the Republican Party is on. Everybody is going to flow behind Trump, that’s the way this is going to go.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)