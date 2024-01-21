NYC Mayor Accused Of “Getting His Trump On” For Vetoing Anti-Police Bill

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has vetoed a city council bill known as the “How Many Stops Act,” which would have required police officers to document every “investigative encounter” with the public.

The veto announcement came during a press conference on Friday, where Mayor Adams expressed his concerns about the potential consequences of the proposed legislation.

Mayor Adams cited several reasons for vetoing the bill, including concerns that it could slow down the response times of the NYPD, undermine community-oriented policing efforts, and significantly increase the NYPD budget due to added overtime costs. He particularly highlighted the requirement for officers to spend more time filling out reports after Level 1 interactions with the public, which he believes would divert them from patrolling the streets and ensuring public safety.

In a statement accompanying the veto, Mayor Adams shared his personal experience, recalling that he and his brother had been subjected to police violence in their youth. He emphasized his commitment to transparency and addressing abusive policing tactics but argued that the “How Many Stops” legislation is misguided and poses a threat to public safety.

“Our administration supports efforts to make law enforcement more transparent, more just, and more accountable,” Adams said. “But this bill will handcuff our police by drowning officers in unnecessary paperwork that will saddle taxpayers with tens of millions of dollars in additional NYPD overtime each year, while simultaneously taking officers away from policing our streets and engaging with the community.”

Mayor Adams urged his colleagues in government to collaborate with his administration to enhance public safety, emphasizing the importance of having police officers actively patrolling and keeping communities safe.

The bill, co-sponsored by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, had passed the city council in December. It aimed to require the NYPD to log and report specific information about investigative encounters between officers and civilians, including details about the individuals involved, the reasons for the interaction, and its outcomes. However, NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban argued that the NYPD was already a transparent and scrutinized agency, and the bill would hinder the city’s progress.

In response to the veto, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams accused Mayor Adams and the NYPD of fearmongering and misleading the public.

“The fact that Mayor Adams is getting his Trump on right now makes this even more difficult than it has to be,” Williams said.

