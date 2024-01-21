Harvard Antisemitism Task Force Co-Chair: “Veins Of Hatred Run Through Jewish Civilization”

Harvard University recently announced the formation of a task force aimed at combating antisemitism on campus.

Sounds great, right? Not quite.

The co-chair of this newly appointed Presidential Task Force, Derek Penslar, does not apparently have much of an affinity for Jews.

In his 2023 book, “Zionism: An Emotional State,” Penslar asserted, “veins of hatred run through Jewish civilization” and criticized Israel for its actions towards Palestinians, writing, “Israel’s dispossession of Palestinians from their land and oppression of those who remain have made it one of the most disliked countries on the planet.”

He also wrote about “Jewish culture being steeped in fantasies (and occasionally, acts) of vengeance against Christians.”

The task force’s creation came as Harvard University was still dealing with the aftermath of the resignation of its former president, Claudine Gay. Interim President Alan Garber emphasized the need to address antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents on campus and understand the reasons behind them. However, Penslar’s appointment raises concerns due to his past statements downplaying campus antisemitism.

In August 2023, Penslar signed a letter from Academics4Peace, which criticized Israel as a “regime of apartheid” and accused it of “Jewish supremacism” and attempting to “ethnically cleanse all territories under Israeli rule of their Palestinian population.”

The controversy surrounding the task force adds to Harvard’s existing challenges, as the university has faced a series of antisemitic incidents since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in October 2023. This situation has led to donor revolts and a congressional inquiry into Harvard’s response.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)