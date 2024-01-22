WATCH: White House Press Secretary Accuses Fox Reporter Of Pro-Trump Bias

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre straight up accused Peter Doocy of pro-Donald Trump bias in response to his question about President Joe Biden’s acuity.
WATCH: Fox’s Peter Doocy spars with WH Press Sec: “Why do you think it is that more and more people polled feel over time President Biden is getting less and less mentally sharp?”
WH PRESS SEC: “Which poll is this?”
DOOCY: “ABC has President Biden’s rating for health since May down five points and for mental sharpness down four points.”
WH PRESS SEC: “You know, I have to say that’s a little confusing for me because if you look at what this President has done the last three years, historical pieces of legislation.. When it comes to the bi-partisan infrastructure deal, many presidents before, like your favorite President had said that.. you tease…”
DOOCY: “Who’s my favorite President?”
WH PRESS SEC: “Why don’t you — why don’t we let the American people guess, but —”
DOOCY: “No, no, no, no.”
WH PRESS SEC: “No, no, no. Let me finish. Let me finish. Let me finish. You asked me a question. I’m gonna…”
DOOCY: “I don’t understand what you’re getting at.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
One Response
