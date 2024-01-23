THEY KNOW: Democrat Warns: Joe Biden Is Going To Be “Creamed” By Donald Trump [SEE VIDEO]

Democratic Minnesota Representative and presidential candidate Dean Phillips expressed concern on CNN about President Joe Biden’s prospects in the upcoming presidential race, saying in a Monday interview that his party is “deluded” about the president’s chances at reelection.

During the interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, highlighted the urgency of the situation by sharing his recent experience at a Trump rally.

“People are really fearful,” he said. “Last night I saw a Trump rally outside of mine, I walked up to the line of people a mile long and I simply said hello. I was met with 50 people going to the Trump rally who were friendly, hospitable, thoughtful, some who said they voted for Barack Obama. Some said they were Bernie Sanders supporters. About half of whom had never been to a Trump event before.”

“So for everybody watching right now, Donald Trump is on a big mission to win and Joe Biden is going to get creamed. And I just wish Democrats would wake up and ensure that at least we give it our best shot because right now I’m afraid we are deluded into a nightmare.”

