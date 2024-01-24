Antisemite Who Terrorized Lakewood In Ramming And Stabbing Spree Pleads Guilty To Terrorism

Dion Marsh, 28, of Manchester, NJ, pled guilty today to a single count of Terrorism over his attacks against Jews in Lakewood and Jackson in 2022. At the time of his sentencing on March 22, 2024, the State will be seeking a term of 30 years New Jersey State Prison without the possibility of parole.

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a Jewish man was operating a 2011 Toyota Camry heading northbound on Arlington Avenue in Lakewood, when he was approached by a male suspect on foot who attempted to open the door to the vehicle. The victim locked the door as he observed the suspect approach the vehicle. As the suspect tried to open the door, the victim accelerated and began to pull away. The suspect reached through the open window and attempted to hold on to the vehicle as it was in motion; the vehicle traveled approximately one city block before the suspect finally let go.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department were summoned to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street for a report of a carjacking. Responding Officers determined that a male suspect approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, assaulted the driver, and fled the area in the vehicle.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., a male pedestrian was crossing Kimball Road at Central Avenue in Lakewood in the southern direction when a dark colored sedan struck him from the right side, causing minor bodily injury. The vehicle then fled the scene.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., a 911 call was placed by a male in the area of Carlton Avenue and Central Avenue in Lakewood, reporting that his minor son had been approached by a black Honda Accord occupied by a thin black male. The caller stated that the black male attempted to physically grab the minor victim and pull him into the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., Lakewood Township Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue. Responding Officers discovered that a male victim had been struck by a dark colored vehicle. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was treated for his injuries and released.

At approximately 6:55 p.m., Lakewood Township Police Officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a stabbing in the vicinity of Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road. The Officers discovered a male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he where he was treated for his injuries and released.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to a 911 call for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Galassi Court. Responding Officers were able to determine that the male victim had been struck by the same vehicle that was taken in the carjacking incident in Lakewood earlier in the day. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was treated, moved to a rehabilitation facility, and eventually released.

A thorough and extensive investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department revealed that Marsh was responsible for all of these criminal acts. On April 8, 2022, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department arrested Marsh at his residence in Manchester Township without incident. Marsh was initially charged with numerous criminal offenses, including multiple counts of Attempted Murder, Carjacking, Attempted Carjacking, Attempted Kidnapping, Weapons offenses, and Bias Intimidation. Additionally, based upon the facts and circumstances surrounding this series of incidents, Ocean County Prosecutor Billhimer sought the approval of Attorney General Matthew Platkin to charge Marsh with Terrorism; accordingly, Marsh was charged with Terrorism on April 14, 2022. Marsh has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his arrest, April 8, 2022.

“The evidence marshaled through the course of this investigation led us to the unmistakable conclusion that these brazen, violent acts were carried out with the purpose of terrorizing the Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson Townships,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated. “Let no one question our resolve when it comes to fighting hatred and bigotry. To those who would seek to terrorize innocent citizens in Ocean County, our message is simple and clear: we will pursue you, prosecute you, and ultimately convict you. And we will do everything within our power to send you to prison for a very long time. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, hate has no home in Ocean County,” Prosecutor Billhimer added. “I wish to commend all the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, whose combined efforts and teamwork led to this defendant’s swift apprehension – and more than likely saved lives,” Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.