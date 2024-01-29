Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN GOLDERS GREEN: Muslim Man With Knife Threatens People At Kosher Supermarket While Screaming About Palestine [VIDEO]


It was a frightening few minutes in the Golders Green area of Northwest London on Monday, when a Muslim man brandished a knife at patrons and staff of Kay’s Kosher Supermarket. Eyewitnesses report that the individual, who has not been named, entered the supermarket and began shouting statements about Palestine before revealing a knife.

Video footage below shows that people attempted to keep him out of the store using a shopping cart.

Shomrim responded quickly, but the man had fled into an apartment located directly across from the supermarket. Witnesses described a rapid change of attire, suggesting an attempt to disguise his identity. However, the suspect’s effort to evade capture was short-lived.

A coordinated effort between the Metropolitan Police and members of Shomrim, led to the successful detainment of the suspect. The police, upon securing the suspect, conducted a thorough search of his apartment. During the search, officers recovered the knife believed to be used in the incident.

The suspect is currently in custody, facing charges related to the incident.

