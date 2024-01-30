FBI Report: Hate Crimes Skyrocketing – Especially In Schools

A new FBI report reveals a disturbing trend: hate crimes in the US have increased by over 60% between 2018 and 2022, with schools being the third most common location where such offenses occur.

The report states that 10% of all hate crimes in 2022 took place on school campuses, with elementary schools experiencing more hate crimes than universities and colleges.

Anti-Black crimes were the most frequent type of hate reported at schools, followed by anti-Semitic crimes. The most common forms of hate crimes were intimidation, vandalism, and simple assault.

The report also highlights that hate crimes were most frequent in October, with four offenses per day across the US.

The FBI report also highlights the need for better data collection and reporting on hate crimes in schools. Currently, many schools do not track or report hate crimes, which can make it difficult to understand the full scope of the problem.

