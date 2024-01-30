Biden Super PAC Plans Historic $250 Million Ad Blitz

Future Forward, the leading Democratic super PAC backing President Biden’s re-election, has initiated a historic move by reserving $250 million for political advertising in key battleground states. This unprecedented amount marks the largest single ad purchase by a super PAC in U.S. history. The campaign, splitting $140 million for television and $110 million for digital and streaming platforms, is set to launch following the Democratic National Convention in August and will continue until Election Day.

The advertising focus will be on seven critical states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Significant investments include over $16 million in Atlanta and $12 million in Phoenix. Additional funds are allocated to smaller markets like Madison, Wisconsin, Reno, Nevada, and Flint, Michigan. Digital strategies include a $35 million allocation for YouTube and further investments in platforms like Hulu, Roku, and Vevo, as well as Telemundo and Univision’s streaming services.

Future Forward aims to reach key demographic groups including younger voters, Hispanic voters, and Black voters, aligning with the Biden campaign’s focus. The super PAC, also known as FF PAC, and its nonprofit counterpart raised $208 million in 2023, indicating a strong financial position for this election cycle. Chauncey McLean, president of Future Forward’s super PAC, emphasized the high stakes of the election and their goal to ensure battleground voters are well-informed.

This $250 million ad spend surpasses any independent group’s expenditure in the 2020 election, where Future Forward spent $151 million supporting Biden. This move positions them as a more influential player in the 2024 election. In contrast, the main pro-Trump super PAC reported raising significantly less, with $46 million in the latter half of 2023 and about $60 million for the year. Early ad reservations by Future Forward are expected to secure better rates and prime time slots, offering the Democrats a potential financial advantage.

