BORO PARK: Person Killed After Building Under Construction Collapses On 50 Street

A person was killed after a building under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon, Boro Park Scoop is reporting.

The FDNY says a building located at 1266 50 Street near 13 Avenue suffered a partial collapse just after noon on Friday. Boro Park Hatzolah, FDNY, EMS, NYPD and Shomrim were all on the scene.

FDNY tells YWN “this location is a three story private dwelling with three residential units under construction. There is currently one fatality with a recovery operation in progress”.

Sources tell YWN that there is a Shul at that address.

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim tell YWN that it appears the victim is a construction worker and Chevra Kaddisha services are not needed in this tragic incident.

