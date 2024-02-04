Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Orthodox Jewish Family Files $40 Million Lawsuit Against JetBlue For Alleged Discrimination


A Queens couple, Michael Nektalov and Miryem Yushanayev, along with their five children, were removed from a New York-bound JetBlue flight on February 4, 2021, and are now suing the airline for $40 million, claiming they were targeted because of their Orthodox Jewish faith.

According to court papers filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, the family was dressed in accordance with their religious customs, with Miryem wearing a head covering and Michael sporting a long beard and yarmulke. They also spoke Hebrew at times during their time on the plane. The couple alleges that JetBlue employees gave them “disdainful and dirty looks” before falsely accusing Miryem of not wearing a face mask and removing her from the plane. A second Jewish family was also asked to leave the flight.

The family claims they were singled out and subjected to discrimination, with Michael stating that he felt like they were in “Nazi Germany” and being “isolated, vilified, and herded for disposal.”

The lawsuit seeks $40 million in damages for alleged emotional distress and harm to the family’s reputation.

