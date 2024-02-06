IT’S AN INVASION: NYPD Raids HQ Of Migrant Crime Network Stealing People’s Cellphones

The NYPD has arrested seven individuals, including several illegal immigrants, in the Bronx as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle a crew linked to a spate of cell phone robberies across New York City. The operation, conducted in the Allerton section, targeted an apartment used as the hub for the citywide robbery pattern.

Authorities have tied the group to a sophisticated operation involving thieves on scooters who target unsuspecting New Yorkers, snatching their cell phones directly from their hands. The stolen devices are then hacked to access victims’ banking and financial apps. Surveillance footage released by the NYPD captures harrowing scenes of suspects on scooters dragging victims across sidewalks to steal their phones, bags, and wallets.

Police say that the suspects, many of whom reside within the migrant shelter system, utilized social media platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp to coordinate their activities. The crime network operates with a clear division of labor, with scooter drivers and phone snatchers earning up to $600 per stolen phone.

The raid, which took place on Monday, saw police officers storming into an apartment at 2790 Bronx Park East, which was believed to be the stash house or headquarters of the operation, and was linked to more than a dozen suspects involved in over 62 robbery incidents across the city, including the transit system.

“These individuals do not have a license to steal in our city,” said Mayor Eric Adams, who accompanied police at the site of the raid.

Mayor Adams also noted the NYPD’s efforts in combating illegal moped and scooter use, stating that more than 2,500 units were seized last year, marking a 74% increase from the previous year.

“This is a national problem. We need a national solution, on both sides of the aisle,” Adams added. “Republicans have blocked real immigration reform for many years. It is time for us to deal with this real issue that’s impacting cities, not only New York,” Adams said. “This is a national problem that’s impacting cities. And our message is a clear one: Over 175,000 migrants and asylum seekers that have arrived here. This is 12 people. So any New Yorker that looks at those who are trying to fulfill their next step on the American dream as criminals, that is wrong. That is not what we’re seeing. The overwhelming number of migrants and asylum seekers want to work. They want to contribute to our society. They believe we have put a pause on their progression on contributing to our society. We should not in any way take these criminals and state that they are the indicators of the people who are here.”

“This is not about migrants and asylum seekers. It’s about criminals who committed a crime. And we would treat criminals the same if they’re longstanding New Yorkers, or if they just arrived here last year. These are criminals that we brought to justice,” Adams said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)