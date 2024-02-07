FUNNY BUT SAD: White House Can’t Explain Biden Saying He Spoke Last Week To A Guy Who Died 27 Years Ago

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found herself fielding tough questions from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy regarding President Joe Biden’s mental acuity in the wake of a recent incident where Biden appeared to confuse French President Emmanuel Macron with the late François Mitterrand, who died in 1996.

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on how President Biden planned to reassure the three-quarters of voters who expressed concerns about his physical and mental health, citing the Las Vegas incident where Biden recounted a conversation with a French president who had passed away in 1996.

“I’m not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you, sir,” Jean-Pierre retorted to Doocy’s inquiry, visibly bristling at the line of questioning.

Persisting, Doocy challenged Jean-Pierre, asking, “What is the rabbit hole? He said he talked to Mitterrand.”

“You saw the president in Vegas, in California. You’ve seen the president in South Carolina. You saw him in Michigan. I’ll just leave it there,” Jean-Pierre responded, attempting to steer the conversation away from the topic.

Unfazed, Doocy quietly reiterated his question, expressing incredulity at Jean-Pierre’s dismissal of the issue. However, the press secretary moved on, leaving the matter unresolved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)