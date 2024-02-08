TOTAL DISASTER: Biden Flubs Countries, Yells At Reporters In Presser Meant To Show He’s Cognitively Okay [VIDEOS]

Thursday was not a good day for 81-year-old President Joe Biden.

First, Special Counsel Robert Hur released his findings on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, which showed that Biden indeed broke the law, but charges were not recommended because Biden is too old and senile – literally.

Hur also presented multiple instances of Biden’s memory being on its last legs, including times where he forgot when his son Beau died and couldn’t remember when he was vice president.

Not a great start.

On Thursday night, Biden gave a press conference in an attempt to push back on the report. It didn’t go well.

The president first attacked Special Counsel Hur, blasting him for bringing up the instance where he couldn’t remember when his son died.

“I know there’s some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden fumed.

Questioning Biden after his comments concluded, Fox journalist Peter Doocy noted that Special Counsel Hur wrote that Biden is “a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Based on this statement, Doocy asked, “How bad is your memory and can you continue as president?”

Biden replied: “My memory is so bad I let you speak.”

The president then answered a question from a reporter about the Israel-Hamas conflict, attempting to brag about his accomplishments on the issue.

“As you know, initially, the president of Mexico, al-Sisi did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in,” Biden said. “I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.”

Al-Sisi is the president of Egypt, not Mexico.

For Good measure, Biden threw in line against Israel. “I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)