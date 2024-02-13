Dallas Shuls Bolster Security After Antisemitic Hate Against Jewish Councilwoman

Shuls in Dallas are increasing security on their premises after a local Jewish councilwoman’s home was vandalized with antisemitic and pro-Palestinian messages and symbols.

Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn posted photos on X showing that her home’s fence was spray-painted with the words “baby killer” and inverted triangles, and shows a “pile of rocks and bricks and fake dead babies.”

Inverted red triangles may symbolize “support for violent Palestinian resistance against Israel,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Furthermore, inverted red triangles were used by the Nazis to mark different Jewish prisoners.

“It’s unimaginable to me how our country has changed in the last 40 years,” she wrote in her post. “Folks, you’re going to need to stop sitting on the sidelines thinking everything will be ok. Things are not ok.”

Baruch Shawel of Dallas Chaveirim told YWN that security had been increased at shuls following the October 7th attacks, but further security measures are warranted to safeguard the Jewish community in Dallas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)