ROMNEY RIPS: Trump and Biden Want To Hide From Voters How Old They Are

In a candid assessment of the 2024 election cycle, Senator Mitt Romney took aim at both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for their unwillingness to participate in debates, suggesting their reluctance stems from fears of exposing their age to voters.

Romney, a vocal critic of both Biden and Trump, stressed the importance of presidential candidates participating in debates to demonstrate their mental acuity and policy positions to the electorate.

“This is a democracy of the United States of America. We need to hear from the people who want to be president and see if they have mental capacity and see what their positions are on issues,” Romney said.

The debate dynamics for the upcoming election remain uncertain, with the Biden campaign declining to commit to future debates against Trump. While Trump has expressed willingness to engage in debates under any conditions, his aversion to the Presidential Debate Commission and absence from GOP primary debates has raised doubts about his own participation.

“People always find excuses for why they don’t want to debate. But you got a couple of old guys that don’t want to have people see how old they are,” Romney said.

The age factor has increasingly become a focal point in discussions surrounding the fitness of presidential candidates. Recent polling data from ABC News indicates significant skepticism among the public regarding the fitness of both Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, for a second term, with a healthy majority expressing concerns about their age.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)