Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“I’m Ready To Serve” VP Harris Declares Amid Growing Questions About Joe Biden


In an interview for a profile in the Wall Street Journal, Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that she’s ready to assume the mantle of the presidency, if the need were to arise.

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris said, adding that anyone who sees her doing her current job “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

Her comments come on the heels of the special counsel report released last Thursday that demonstrated President Joe Biden’s declining cognitive abilities and as whispers of replacing him in the White House grow increasingly louder.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“THE HOSTAGES ARE IN OUR HANDS”: Watch The Heart-Stopping Moment Israeli Special Forces Rescue 2 Hostages

Reservist: “I Didn’t Open A Single Door In Gaza, Every House Is Booby-Trapped”

Snowfall Projections Increase for NYC; Hudson Valley Anticipates Up to a Foot

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Releases Footage of Daring Rafah Raid To Rescue Two Hostages

WATCH: TEARS & SMILES: Freed Hostages Reunite With Their Relatives

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network