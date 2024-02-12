“I’m Ready To Serve” VP Harris Declares Amid Growing Questions About Joe Biden

In an interview for a profile in the Wall Street Journal, Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that she’s ready to assume the mantle of the presidency, if the need were to arise.

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris said, adding that anyone who sees her doing her current job “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

Her comments come on the heels of the special counsel report released last Thursday that demonstrated President Joe Biden’s declining cognitive abilities and as whispers of replacing him in the White House grow increasingly louder.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)