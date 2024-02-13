DISASTER FOR JEWS: Top European Court Upholds Ban On Shechita In Belgium

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a disastrous landmark ruling stating that Belgium’s bans on shechita without prior stunning do not violate religious freedoms or constitute discrimination. The decision was made on Tuesday following a challenge by Muslim groups to the 2019 regulations implemented in two of Belgium’s three regions. As the court represents the highest authority capable of reviewing such bans, its verdict is definitive.

Both Jewish and Muslim communities in Belgium have voiced strong opposition to these regulations, considering them a significant breach of religious rights. The argument against the bans centers on the belief that the method of slaughter without stunning, as practiced in Jewish shechita and Muslim d’biha, is not inherently cruel to animals when executed properly.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the chairman of the European Jewish Association based in Brussels, criticized the court’s decision, saying, “The implied determination of the distorted verdict is that the rights of these citizens to freedom of religion and worship are even less than that of animals,” warning that the decision would cause “serious damage to the fabric of life throughout the continent.”

Echoing these sentiments, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, described the ruling as “a black day for Europe.” He affirmed the determination of Jewish and Muslim communities in Europe to continue advocating for religious freedoms and equality, although he acknowledged that the court’s decision complicates these efforts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)