BD”E: Petirah Of The Skverer Rebbetzin, Mrs. Chaya Chana Twersky A”H

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Skverer Rebbetzin, Mrs. Chaya Chana Twersky A”H, who stood by her husband for decades as he inspired tens of thousands of chassidim and admirers in the US and across the world. She was 81 years old.

The Rebbetzin suffered from various serious health issues over the past few years. Her condition has deteriorated over the last several weeks, and she was Niftar moments ago.

The Rebbetzin comes from regal rabbinic heritage, as she was the oldest daughter of the late Vishnitzer Rebbe Zt”l of Bnei Brak, known as the Yeshuos Moshe. Her siblings – all of them leaders of major Chasidus’s – visited her over the past two weeks as her physical condition declined.

Her brothers are the Vishnitzer Rebbe of Bnei Brak (Reb Yisroel), the Vishnitzer Mercaz Rebbe (Reb Mendel); her sisters are the Belzer Rebbetzin, the Satmar (Kiryas Joel) Rebbetzin, and the wife of HaRav Menachem Ernster, the rosh yeshiva of the Vizhnitz Yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

The Rebbetzin is survived by the Rebbe shlit”a, her grieving children, and thousands of Skverer Chassidim – many of whom she personally helped and was involved with on personal matters.

The Levaya will take place in New Square on Sunday evening at approximately 8:00 PM.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)