HISTORIC: Highest Ranking Yarmulka-Wearing NYPD Officer Promoted To Deputy Chief

Inspector Richie Taylor is being promoted to Deputy Chief of the NYPD by Police Commissioner Edward Caban at an official ceremony this Friday. In 2020 Taylor made history upon his promotion to Deputy Inspector as the highest-ranking yarmulka-wearing officer in NYPD history.

Taylor, who lives in Flatbush, is the Commanding Officer of Community Affairs overseeing all community affairs officers in the precincts and boroughs throughout NYC.

Taylor is an incredible person devoted to his wife, his children, and his job but most of all, he continues making a Kiddush Hashem each day, as he helps thousands of New Yorkers while representing the Jewish community.

At the age of 15 he started as a Police Explorer in the 61st Precinct.

In 2005 he was sworn in as a Police Officer and started his career on patrol in Brooklyn South. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2010, Lieutenant in 2014, Captain in 2016, Deputy Inspector in 2020 and Inspector in 2021.

He has served in over 10 Commands including the 1st Precinct, the 61st Precinct, the 63rd Precinct, the 67th Precinct, the 88th Precinct, Police Service Area-1 in Brooklyn South, Police Service Area-5 in East Harlem, Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, Patrol Borough Manhattan South, the Manhattan South Investigations Unit, the Community Affairs Bureau and the Office of the Chief of Community Affairs, a subunit of the Police Commissioner’s Office. He was also assigned to the Office of Emergency Management during Hurricane Sandy.

Inspector Taylor has been recognized and honored by the NYPD on numerous occasions and was the recipient of the September 2016, 61st Precinct Cop of the Month Award for effecting a firearm arrest while solo.

Before becoming a police officer, he was a New York State Emergency Medical Technical and a member of Hatzalah. He responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11, arriving before the towers collapsed.

He resides in Brooklyn with his wife Miri and their 5 children.

On behalf of the entire Jewish community of New York City and around the world, we wish Richie a tremendous Mazel Tov on his well deserved historic and monumental promotion!!

Stay tuned to Yeshiva World News as we update this breaking story.