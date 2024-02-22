Biden’s Dog, Commander, Bit Secret Service Officers At Least 24 Times, Unveiled Documents Show

President Biden’s dog, Commander, a German shepherd, has been involved in at least 24 incidents of biting or attempting to bite members of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and others, spanning from October 2022 to July 2023. These incidents, which have only recently come to light through internal USSS documents made public by The Black Vault, culminated in the dog’s removal from the premises.

The first recorded incident occurred when a USSS member was holding a door open to the Palm Room on the West Colonnade side. As described in the documents, “Commander and POTUS were entering the Palm Room through the West Colonnade. Commander came in first, circled back and grabbed my left arm,” the report detailed. The agent was not injured.

However, the incidents escalated in severity over time, occurring at various locations including the White House, Wilmington, Delaware, Camp David, and Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. One notable attack on December 23, 2022, involved Commander attacking a staff member’s left forearm, though no injuries were reported thanks to protective clothing. Another serious incident on June 11, 2023, resulted in an agent sustaining two small lacerations after Commander bit his chest.

The situation reached a critical point on June 15, 2023, when an agent required stitches for a bite wound, leading to a temporary halt of tours in the East Wing. The USSS issued advisories to staff to maintain distance from Commander to ensure their safety, highlighting the challenges posed by the dog’s presence.

The final straw came on July 29, 2023, at the Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, where Commander inflicted a severe wound on an agent, necessitating stitches and antibiotic treatment. Following this incident, Commander was removed from the White House campus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)