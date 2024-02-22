POLL: Majority Of Americans Think Biden And Trump Are Mentally Unfit

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds that the majority of Americans have doubts about the mental fitness of both President Joe Biden and his potential general election opponent, Donald Trump. The survey, released on Wednesday, indicates that 64% of respondents doubt Biden’s mental fitness to serve a second term, while 51% question Trump’s mental capacity for another term in the White House.

This sentiment emerges amidst scrutiny of the 81-year-old Biden’s mental acuity, especially after a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur described him as an “elderly man with a poor memory” – an assertion that Biden and his allies have attacked as untrue.

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Trump is advancing easily towards the Republican nomination and is often outpacing Biden in public opinion polls. However, the Quinnipiac poll presents an anomaly, showing Biden leading Trump by 4 points. This is in contrast to the broader perception shared by two-thirds of the voters surveyed by Quinnipiac, who believe Biden is too old to fulfill another term effectively.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)