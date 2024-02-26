GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Airstrike In Lebanon Kills Hezbollah Commander Hassan Salami

The IDF says it eliminated a senior Hezbollah commander, Hassan Hussein Salami, in an airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday.

According to the IDF, Salami, who held a rank equivalent to a brigade commander, was targeted while driving in the village of Majadel. The IDF identified Salami was the commander of a regional unit in Hezbollah and had overseen attacks on IDF troops and Israeli communities in northern Israel. Hezbollah had announced Salami’s death earlier but did not refer to him as a commander.

This development comes amid heightened tensions and exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border, with many expecting an Israel-Hezbollah war to break out over the next few months.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)