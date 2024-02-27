Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRUMP TRAIN: The Donald Expands Lead Over Biden In National Polls, Gains Momentum In Swing States


A new Rasmussen Reports poll has found that former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup by six points, 47% to 41%, with 9% supporting “some other candidate” and 2% unsure.

Notably, the poll finds that Trump holds a 16-point advantage over Biden among independents. When third-party candidates are included, Trump maintains a lead with 43% support to Biden’s 37%, with 12% choosing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 3% unsure.

Another survey from HarrisX found Trump leading Biden by nine points nationally, 47% to 38%, with Trump leading among independents by ten points.

Recent swing state polls also show Trump with an advantage over Biden, with a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showing Trump leading in seven out of seven swing states.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Biden Criticizes Israel While Declaring Himself A “Zionist” At Late Night Comedy Show

FRIGHTENING FOOTAGE: Rockets Land On Highway Next To Cars; Hezbollah Claims Har Meron Attacked

WATCH: IDF Releases Footage from Hamas Gunman’s Camera After Deadly Battle in Gaza

IN THE SHADOW OF WAR: Municipal Elections Are Held Across Israel

WATCH: Mispallelim At Meron Wave Lulavim During Rocket Barrage, IDF Strikes Deep In Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network